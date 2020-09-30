Advertisement

Police look for missing man in Marietta

Dale Ira Winters, 70, has been missing since Tuesday when he was last seen at the Peoples Bank ATM on 2nd Street in Marietta, police said.
Dale Ira Winters, 70, has been missing since Tuesday when he was last seen at the Peoples Bank ATM on 2nd Street in Marietta, police said.(WTAP)
By Dennis Bright
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta Police have asked for the public’s help locating a missing man.

Dale Ira Winters, 70, was last seen on Tuesday at the Peoples Bank ATM on 2nd Street in Marietta.

Dale Ira Winters, 70, has been missing since Tuesday when he was last seen at the Peoples Bank ATM on 2nd Street in Marietta, police said.
Dale Ira Winters, 70, has been missing since Tuesday when he was last seen at the Peoples Bank ATM on 2nd Street in Marietta, police said.(WTAP)

Police said he told his wife that he was going to work out and then attend a weekly meeting.

Winters was last seen driving a dark gray 2013 Toyota Corolla with Ohio registration of GIF7415.

He has glasses for reading and was wearing a gray shirt, black vest and a black ball cap, police said.

Call the Marietta Police Department at 740-373-4141 with any information about Winters' whereabouts.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Forecast for September 30th

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

UPDATE: 5 deaths push W.Va. COVID-19 toll to 350

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dennis Bright and Zach Shrivers
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

News

Salvation Army “Angel Tree”

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
As the holiday season inches closer, the Salvation Army is looking for toys for children in the area.

News

Hope Recovery Manor hosts “Love You” campaign

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Recovery centers are working extra hard during the pandemic to help patients as well as other centers in the area.

Latest News

News

Settlers Bank assists Marietta Community Foundation in fundraising goal

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Settlers Bank helped the Marietta Community Foundation reach its $60 thousand goal today.

News

Point Pleasant family loses home in fire; neighbors pitch in to help

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
“We are pitching in to help her out; everybody out here is,” said neighbor George Jones.

News

Ohio wastewater analyzed for COVID-19

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Governor discusses wastewater testing for coronavirus

News

Wood County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Phyllis Smith
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office wants you to be aware of a scam in the area.

News

UPDATE: 11th COVID-19 death reported in Meigs County

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Local health officials also report one positive case connected to Eastern Elementary School

Education

WVEA to take legal action against state regarding COVID-19 metrics map

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
“The map manipulation has gone on long enough. Citizens and educators have lost confidence and trust that the changes made to the map are in the interest of safety and public health," the WVEA states.