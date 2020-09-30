Police look for missing man in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta Police have asked for the public’s help locating a missing man.

Dale Ira Winters, 70, was last seen on Tuesday at the Peoples Bank ATM on 2nd Street in Marietta.

Police said he told his wife that he was going to work out and then attend a weekly meeting.

Winters was last seen driving a dark gray 2013 Toyota Corolla with Ohio registration of GIF7415.

He has glasses for reading and was wearing a gray shirt, black vest and a black ball cap, police said.

Call the Marietta Police Department at 740-373-4141 with any information about Winters' whereabouts.

