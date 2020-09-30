UPDATE: Power restored to about but about 500 in Pleasants County

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: 9/30/20 5:35 P.M.

Power has been restored to all but about 500 Mon Power customers affected by an outage in Pleasants County Wednesday afternoon.

A 911 spokesman said a tree fell on a main transformer line in the Middle Island Creek area about 3:15 p.m., knocking out service to more than 3,000 customers.

A Mon Power crew has been working to repair the line, and the utility said on its website that service is expected to be restore by about 6:30 p.m.

Mon Power has 4,025 customers in the county, according to its website.

