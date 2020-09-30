Advertisement

UPDATE: Power restored to about but about 500 in Pleasants County

graphic
graphic(AP)
By Dennis Bright
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: 9/30/20 5:35 P.M.

Power has been restored to all but about 500 Mon Power customers affected by an outage in Pleasants County Wednesday afternoon.

A 911 spokesman said a tree fell on a main transformer line in the Middle Island Creek area about 3:15 p.m., knocking out service to more than 3,000 customers.

A Mon Power crew has been working to repair the line, and the utility said on its website that service is expected to be restore by about 6:30 p.m.

Mon Power has 4,025 customers in the county, according to its website.

A power outage is affecting roughly 3,000 Mon Power customers across Pleasants County, according to the utility’s website.

A 911 spokesman said the outage happened when a tree fell on a main transformer line in the Middle Island Creek area about 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

A Mon Power crew has responded to the area to make repairs, the spokesman said.

The estimated time restoration time is 6:30 p.m.

Mon Power has 4,025 customers in the county, according to its website.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Obituaries

Obituary: Paul Revere Wilson

Updated: 2 hours ago
Obituary: Paul Revere Wilson

Obituaries

Obituary: Edward Eugene Hune

Updated: 2 hours ago
Obituary: Edward Eugene Hune

Obituaries

Obituary: Jacob Edward Barickman

Updated: 2 hours ago
Obituary: Jacob Edward Barickman

Obituaries

Obituary: Ralph L. Wagner

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:41 PM EDT
Ralph L. Wagner

Latest News

Obituaries

Obituary: Thomas Orville Hamilton

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:37 PM EDT
Thomas Orville Hamilton

Obituaries

Obituary: Robert Alan Weimer Jr.

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT
Obituary: Robert Alan Weimer Jr.

Obituaries

Obituary: Jozetta Carol Kirk

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 12:03 PM EDT
Obituary: Jozetta Carol Kirk

Obituaries

Obituary: Douglas Scott Knight

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:49 AM EDT
Obituary: Douglas Scott Knight

Obituaries

Obituary: Bernard B. Poole

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:44 AM EDT
Obituary: Bernard B. Poole

Obituaries

Obituary: Betty Lou Smith Bower

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:37 AM EDT
Obituary: Betty Lou Smith Bower