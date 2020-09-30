Yankees Crush Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) - The New York Yankees pounded Cleveland ace Shane Bieber and opened the AL playoffs with a resounding 12-3 win over the Indians.

Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer in the first inning to set the tone against Bieber, baseball’s best pitcher during the condensed regular season.

Gleyber Torres hit another two-run shot in the fifth to chase Bieber.

The right-hander gave up a season-high seven runs and nine hits.

Gerrit Cole struck out 13 in his playoff debut for the Yankees, who signed him to a $324 million free-agent contract this winter.

The Yankees can win the best-of-three series Wednesday night.

