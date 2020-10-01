2 drive-through flu clinics scheduled in Washington County

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Health Department has scheduled two drive-through flu-shot clinics in October.

The first will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday at the Reno Business Park, formerly the Kardex facility, on State Route 7, and the second one will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 12 at the health department’s parking lot at 342 Muskingum Drive in Marietta.

Anyone who wants to take advantage of the department regular immunization clinic should call 740-374-2782, extension 3311, to make an appointment.

The annual flu vaccination is recommended for everyone 6 months or older, with rare exceptions. The department said it is “an effective way to decrease flu illnesses, hospitalizations, and deaths. During the COVID-19 pandemic, reducing the overall burden of respiratory illnesses is important to protect vulnerable populations at risk for severe illness, the healthcare system, and other critical infrastructure. No one is turned away for inability to pay."

