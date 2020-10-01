4 COVID-19 deaths raise West Virginia toll to 354

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported four deaths and 176 new COVID-19 cases in statistics updated Thursday morning.

The DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 79-year-old Berkeley County man, a 61-year-old Kanawha County man, a 48-year-old Marion County woman and a 70-year-old Ohio County woman.

“Every death reported is a reminder that each of us has a role to play in preventing the spread of COVID-19,” DHHR Secretary Bill J. Crouch said. “We send our sincere sympathy to these families.”

Meanwhile, Kanawha County continues to lead the state in both deaths and active cases, with 81 and 1,104, respectively. Other counties that have recorded double-digit deaths include: Logan, 42, Mercer, 28; Jackson, 23; Berkeley, 16, Fayette 14; Cabell, 10; Mingo, 10; and Wayne, 10.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the DHHR also reported 567,801 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 354 deaths and 16,024 total cases.

The DHHR’s website also showed 4,068 active cases on Thursday. After Kanawha, counties with more than 100 active cases include: Monongalia, 664; Cabell, 349; Mercer, 259; Putnam, 198; Berkeley, 181; Harrison, 142; and Fayette, 120.

In addition, the statewide cumulative percentage of positive tests was 2.77 percent, and the daily percentage was 2.67 percent.

In Wood County, which remains green on the DHHR’s county alert system, showed showed 375 cases – 56 active, six deaths.

Following are DHHR statistics and daily alert levels for four other Mid-Ohio Valley counties.

- Jackson (yellow): 278 cases - 27 active, 23 deaths

- Pleasants (green): 18 cases – four active, three deaths

- Ritchie (green): 13 cases -three active, no deaths

- Wirt (yellow): 12 cases - two active, no deaths

The alert levels are based on the following data collected and published daily on the DHHR’s COVID-19 website: green, three or fewer cases per 100,000 population; yellow, 3.1 to 9.9 cases per 100,000 population; gold, 10 to 14.9 cases per 100,000 population; orange, 15 to 24.9 cases per 100,000 population; and red, 25 or more cases per 100,000 population.

The Department of Health and Human Resources provided this breakdown of cases, showing case confirmed by lab test over probable case:

Barbour (83), Berkeley (1,049), Boone (240), Braxton (13), Brooke (114), Cabell (858), Calhoun (25), Clay (37), Doddridge (28), Fayette (634), Gilmer (48), Grant (162), Greenbrier (129), Hampshire (109), Hancock (150), Hardy (92), Harrison (402), Jackson (278), Jefferson (439), Kanawha (2,772), Lewis (38), Lincoln (179), Logan (627), Marion (292), Marshall (182), Mason (144), McDowell (90), Mercer (430), Mineral (174), Mingo (392), Monongalia (2,059), Monroe (151), Morgan (58), Nicholas (114), Ohio (375), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (59), Preston (158), Putnam (590), Raleigh (538), Randolph (259), Ritchie (13), Roane (55), Summers (56), Taylor (131), Tucker (37), Tyler (16), Upshur (91), Wayne (407), Webster (7), Wetzel (61), Wirt (12), Wood (375), Wyoming (121).

