Blennerhassett Island hosting “Pioneers Heading West” demonstration

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va (WTAP) - The Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park will be having reenactors demonstrate part of American history this weekend.

The island will be hosting a “Pioneers Heading West" demonstration from October 2nd-4th from 11am until 4:30pm.

The demonstration will take place over three days and will include a reenactment of pioneers heading west during the early 1800′s.

During the demonstration the reenactors will be illustrating activities from the early 1800′s.

“There will be an pioneer encampment here on Blennerhassett Island,” said reenactor Logan Saho. “There will be pioneers heading west. The demonstrations that will be shown here are pioneer cooking, candlemaking and storytelling.”

The demonstration will be free of charge once on the island.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.