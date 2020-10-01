Advertisement

Blennerhassett Island hosting “Pioneers Heading West” demonstration

(WTAP)
By Hannah Stutler
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va (WTAP) - The Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park will be having reenactors demonstrate part of American history this weekend.

The island will be hosting a “Pioneers Heading West" demonstration from October 2nd-4th from 11am until 4:30pm.

The demonstration will take place over three days and will include a reenactment of pioneers heading west during the early 1800′s.

During the demonstration the reenactors will be illustrating activities from the early 1800′s.

“There will be an pioneer encampment here on Blennerhassett Island,” said reenactor Logan Saho. “There will be pioneers heading west. The demonstrations that will be shown here are pioneer cooking, candlemaking and storytelling.”

The demonstration will be free of charge once on the island.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Route 31 crash sends two to hospital

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Jesse Wharff
A single car crash resulted in two non-life threatening injuries

Coronavirus

Ohio reports 13 deaths, 1,327 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

News

UPDATE: Officials confirm 2nd COVID-19 case at Martin Elementary

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dennis Bright
There no word on whether the person is a student or an employee

News

Williamstown teen earns Congressional Award Gold Medal

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
A Williamstown teen earns one of the nation's highest youth honors.

Latest News

News

Wood County teacher was a finalist for West Virginia Teacher of the Year award

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
Lisa Smith was one of the finalists for the West Virginia Teacher of the Year award.

News

Wallet returned to Mineral Wells woman

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
After losing her wallet, a Mineral Wells woman took to Facebook in search of her missing billfold.

News

Bendedict Road bridge to be closed for replacement

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Work to begin Oct. 13; expected to take four weeks, engineer's office says

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on the presidential debate

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Candidate Salango returns to Wood County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Candidate for governor Salango takes bus tour to area

News

Commission approves Lubeck water and sewer rate hikes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Lubeck water and sewer rate hike approved