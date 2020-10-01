Advertisement

Candidate Salango returns to Wood County

Meets public as part of statewide bus tour
(WSAZ)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va (WTAP) - The Democratic candidate for West Virginia’s governor makes another stop in the area.

Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango has been in Parkersburg several times since the first of the year, including two visits during the primary season.

Thursday afternoon, Salango spoke at a “meet and greet” event at Fort Boreman Park-part of a multi-county bus tour that began in September. His stops Thursday included Wood and Jackson counties.

And it’s with election day a little more than a month away, and early voting set to begin October 21.

“I want to reach out and talk to as many people as I possibly can," Salango told us. "This is our 20th county we’ve hit on our bus tour. Personally, since I’ve been in the race, we’ve had almost all 55 counties, just getting out and meeting as many people as possible, making sure I’m listening to the people.”

Salango continued to take issue with Republican Governor Jim Justice on his “Roads to Progress” program, and frequent changes to the COVID-19 map since its introduction last August.

The two face off in their only scheduled debate, set for October 13.

