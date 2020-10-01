Commission approves Lubeck water and sewer rate hikes

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Lubeck Public Service District gets approval for water and sewer rate increases.

The Wood County Commission Thursday granted the increases of 7.25% and 11.5%, reduced from the public service district’s original requests.

The approval came after a month and a half of discussion, at one point, including a meeting with the chair of the West Virginia Public Service Commission.

The commission also had two meetings with the PSD’s managers and board members, and a public hearing this past Monday.

Commissioners hope it’s the beginning of a dialogue on Lubeck’s operations.

“I think October is the perfect time to have all the public service districts come in and talk to us about what they’re doing, how they’re doing it, and ways they can help each other, and the county," Commission President Blair Couch said after Thursday’s meeting.

Couch continues to call for consolidation of the county’s public service districts, believing it will mean cost savings for all of them.

One of Lubeck’s board members has questioned that, saying each district has its own operations, unique to its service areas.

Lubeck last received a rate increase in 2018, at the time with plans to set aside part of the money for emergencies, as required by West Virginia law.

It sets out in this set of increases to do the same, with PSD members saying ongoing repairs and other expenses have kept it from doing so.

Couch said the commission’s analysis of Lubeck’s records show no large salaries going to the PSD’s employees.

The increases are set to take effect during the November billing cycle.

