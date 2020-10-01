Advertisement

Commission approves Lubeck water and sewer rate hikes

7.25% for water, 11.5% for sewer rates
(WTAP)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Lubeck Public Service District gets approval for water and sewer rate increases.

The Wood County Commission Thursday granted the increases of 7.25% and 11.5%, reduced from the public service district’s original requests.

The approval came after a month and a half of discussion, at one point, including a meeting with the chair of the West Virginia Public Service Commission.

The commission also had two meetings with the PSD’s managers and board members, and a public hearing this past Monday.

Commissioners hope it’s the beginning of a dialogue on Lubeck’s operations.

“I think October is the perfect time to have all the public service districts come in and talk to us about what they’re doing, how they’re doing it, and ways they can help each other, and the county," Commission President Blair Couch said after Thursday’s meeting.

Couch continues to call for consolidation of the county’s public service districts, believing it will mean cost savings for all of them.

One of Lubeck’s board members has questioned that, saying each district has its own operations, unique to its service areas.

Lubeck last received a rate increase in 2018, at the time with plans to set aside part of the money for emergencies, as required by West Virginia law.

It sets out in this set of increases to do the same, with PSD members saying ongoing repairs and other expenses have kept it from doing so.

Couch said the commission’s analysis of Lubeck’s records show no large salaries going to the PSD’s employees.

The increases are set to take effect during the November billing cycle.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bendedict Road bridge to be closed for replacement

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Work to begin Oct. 13; expected to take four weeks, engineer's office says

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on the presidential debate

Updated: 25 minutes ago

News

Candidate Salango returns to Wood County

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Candidate for governor Salango takes bus tour to area

News

2 drive-through flu clinics scheduled in Washington County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Vaccinations also available by appointment at the health department

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Officials confirm 2nd COVID-19 case at Martin Elementary

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
There no word on whether the person is a student or an employee

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on coronavirus negotiations

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Breonna Taylor, justice, and safety

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on SCOTUS

Updated: 2 hours ago

Coronavirus

Ohio reports 13 deaths, 1,327 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

News

What's Trending, 10/1/20

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
A heartfelt obit for a beloved pup, rescue dogs return to the hospital, and parrots curse up a storm at zoo patrons.