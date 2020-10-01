Advertisement

Inspection to result in lane closure on Hi-Carpenter bridge in St. Marys

By Dennis Bright
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - One lane of the Hi-Carpenter bridge in St. Marys will be closed starting Monday while workers conduct an inspection of the span, the West Virginia Division of Highway said.

The single lane closure will be in place between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily through Oct. 9.

Traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction, and no major delays are expected.

Motorists are asked to reduce their speed, follow the direction of all traffic control devices and to use caution while traveling through the work zone.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change or extend the schedule, the DOH said.

