Advertisement

Obituary: Arthur W. Miller

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Arthur W. Miller, 88, of Marietta, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

He was born on December 18, 1931 in Washington County, Ohio, to Daniel and Ruth Whitney Miller.

Arthur served in the United States Marine Corp in the Korean War as a court clerk. He was employed by Golf Club of West Virginia as the superintendent until his retirement. He attended the Second Congregational Church.

He is survived by daughter Judy (Mark) and son David (Brenda), two grandsons, Matthew (Meredith) and Jason (Yurie) and one great granddaughter.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Opal, sister Edith and an infant sister.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Oct. 5, at 11 a.m. at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with internment following in Hills Cemetery. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Sunday afternoon from 3 until 6 pm.

Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Obituaries

Obituary: Shirley M. Valentine

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Obituary: Shirley M. Valentine

Obituaries

Obituary: Timothy Paul Murphy

Updated: 4 hours ago
Obituary: Timothy Paul Murphy

Obituaries

Obituary: Rosemary Catherine Weckbacher

Updated: 22 hours ago
Obituary: Rosemary Catherine Weckbacher

Obituaries

UPDATE: Power restored in Pleasants County after widespread outage

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
911 official says tree fell on a main transformer line in Middle Island Creek area

Latest News

Obituaries

Obituary: Paul Revere Wilson

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT
Obituary: Paul Revere Wilson

Obituaries

Obituary: Edward Eugene Hune

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:27 PM EDT
Obituary: Edward Eugene Hune

Obituaries

Obituary: Jacob Edward Barickman

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT
Obituary: Jacob Edward Barickman

Obituaries

Obituary: Ralph L. Wagner

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:41 PM EDT
Ralph L. Wagner

Obituaries

Obituary: Thomas Orville Hamilton

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:37 PM EDT
Thomas Orville Hamilton

Obituaries

Obituary: Robert Alan Weimer Jr.

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT
Obituary: Robert Alan Weimer Jr.