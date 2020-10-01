Obituary: Arthur W. Miller

Arthur W. Miller, 88, of Marietta, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

He was born on December 18, 1931 in Washington County, Ohio, to Daniel and Ruth Whitney Miller.

Arthur served in the United States Marine Corp in the Korean War as a court clerk. He was employed by Golf Club of West Virginia as the superintendent until his retirement. He attended the Second Congregational Church.

He is survived by daughter Judy (Mark) and son David (Brenda), two grandsons, Matthew (Meredith) and Jason (Yurie) and one great granddaughter.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Opal, sister Edith and an infant sister.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Oct. 5, at 11 a.m. at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with internment following in Hills Cemetery. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Sunday afternoon from 3 until 6 pm.

Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

