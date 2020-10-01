Obituary: Delbert Thompson

Delbert Thompson, 72, of Parkersburg, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born April 5, 1948 in Parkersburg.

Delbert was retired from Allied Security and was a member of the VFW Post 1212, Parkersburg.

Delbert is survived by his wife of 35 years, Linda Lynch Thompson; his children, Rayne Yates (Doug), Brett Thompson (Melissa) and Angela Thompson; two step-daughters, Denise Belair and Denean Shaffer (Ron); eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Belpre is honored to serve the Thompson family.

