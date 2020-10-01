Obituary: Shirley M. Valentine

Shirley M. Valentine, 84, of Parkersburg died October 1, 2020 at the Elmcroft of Marietta.

She was born on November 3, 1935 in Parkersburg, WV and was the daughter of the late Harley H. and Thelma Paugh Moore.

Shirley retired from the Wood County Board of Education after over 20 years of service and was a member of South Parkersburg Baptist Church. She loved gardening, making cookies for the homeless every week and enjoyed traveling all over the country together with her husband after their retirement.

Shirley is survived by two sons, Rodney (Jean) Valentine of Florida, Jeff (Sonja) Valentine of Parkersburg; two grandsons, Jeffrey Valentine, II, Jacob (Emily) Valentine; and one great grandson, Owen Valentine.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Richard D. Valentine on February 16, 2020.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Adam Paff officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held Sunday 6-8 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to South Parkersburg Baptist Church, c/o General Fund, 1655 Blizzard Drive, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

