Advertisement

Obituary: Shirley M. Valentine

Obituary: Shirley M. Valentine
Obituary: Shirley M. Valentine(Picasa | WTAP)
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Shirley M. Valentine, 84, of Parkersburg died October 1, 2020 at the Elmcroft of Marietta.

She was born on November 3, 1935 in Parkersburg, WV and was the daughter of the late Harley H. and Thelma Paugh Moore.

Shirley retired from the Wood County Board of Education after over 20 years of service and was a member of South Parkersburg Baptist Church. She loved gardening, making cookies for the homeless every week and enjoyed traveling all over the country together with her husband after their retirement.

Shirley is survived by two sons, Rodney (Jean) Valentine of Florida, Jeff (Sonja) Valentine of Parkersburg; two grandsons, Jeffrey Valentine, II, Jacob (Emily) Valentine; and one great grandson, Owen Valentine.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Richard D. Valentine on February 16, 2020.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Adam Paff officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held Sunday 6-8 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to South Parkersburg Baptist Church, c/o General Fund, 1655 Blizzard Drive, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Obituaries

Obituary: Arthur W. Miller

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Obituary: Arthur W. Miller

Obituaries

Obituary: Timothy Paul Murphy

Updated: 4 hours ago
Obituary: Timothy Paul Murphy

Obituaries

Obituary: Rosemary Catherine Weckbacher

Updated: 22 hours ago
Obituary: Rosemary Catherine Weckbacher

Obituaries

UPDATE: Power restored in Pleasants County after widespread outage

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
911 official says tree fell on a main transformer line in Middle Island Creek area

Latest News

Obituaries

Obituary: Paul Revere Wilson

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT
Obituary: Paul Revere Wilson

Obituaries

Obituary: Edward Eugene Hune

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:27 PM EDT
Obituary: Edward Eugene Hune

Obituaries

Obituary: Jacob Edward Barickman

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT
Obituary: Jacob Edward Barickman

Obituaries

Obituary: Ralph L. Wagner

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:41 PM EDT
Ralph L. Wagner

Obituaries

Obituary: Thomas Orville Hamilton

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:37 PM EDT
Thomas Orville Hamilton

Obituaries

Obituary: Robert Alan Weimer Jr.

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT
Obituary: Robert Alan Weimer Jr.