Obituary: Timothy Paul Murphy

Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Timothy Paul Murphy, 40, of Arnoldsburg, West Virginia, passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

He was born December 11, 1979 to the late Paul Lewis and Macel Gay Suttles Murphy formerly of Arnoldsburg.

He was a loving fiancé, father, brother, and uncle.  He was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

He leaves behind his fiancé Carla Sidwell and his two sons Micheal Murphy and Dillion Murphy. He also leaves behind his brother, Jimmy Murphy of Mt. Zion, West Virginia; his two sisters, Sandra Moore of Big Springs, West Virginia, and Linda Husk of Arnoldsburg; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

The family has chosen for him to be cremated and there will be a celebration of life at a date to be determined.  Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc. of Arnoldsburg has been entrusted with serving the Murphy family.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

