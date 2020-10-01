Advertisement

Ohio reports 13 deaths, 1,327 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - UPDATE: 10/1/20 3:20 P.M.

The Ohio Department of Health reported 13 deaths and 1,327 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as the daily number of cases and hospitalizations exceeded the state’s three-week daily average of cases.

The department’s COVID-19 dashboard showed a total of 4,817 deaths and 155,314 cases.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the dashboard also showed 15,606 hospitalizations, 3,297 admissions to intensive-care units and 134,216 presumed recoveries.

Following are the daily totals and 21-day averages for each category: cases - 1,327, 1011; deaths - 13, 22; hospitalizations - 90, 69; and ICU admissions - nine, 11.

Following is a breakdown of statistics from counties in southeastern Ohio provided by the Department of Health’s COVID-19 website and the alert level for each county:

- Washington County (Level 1, orange): 264 cases, 19 hospitalizations, 23 deaths, 217 presumed recoveries

- Athens County (Level 2, orange): 773 cases, 29 hospitalizations, two deaths, 539 presumed recoveries

- Gallia County (Level 2, orange): 212 cases, 34 hospitalizations, 13 deaths, 157 presumed recoveries

- Meigs County (Level 2, orange): 181 cases, 19 hospitalizations, 11 deaths, 148 presumed recoveries

- Monroe County (Level 1, yellow): 110 cases, 17 hospitalizations, 18 deaths, 88 presumed recoveries

- Morgan County (Level 1, yellow): 51 cases, two hospitalizations, no deaths, 45 presumed recoveries

- Noble County (Level 1, yellow): 48 cases, three hospitalizations, no deaths, 24 presumed recoveries

