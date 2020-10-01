Advertisement

O’Neill Center reopening its Adult Day Center on October 5th.

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The O’Neill Center will be reopening its Adult Day Center on October 5th.

While the staff at the center are excited and happy to welcome back the participants, there will be some changes.

The center will be operating at about 25% capacity.

They will also be making sure to sanitize often and will be doing COVID-19 symptom checks.

The biggest change at the center is that everyone will be tested for COVID-19 every few weeks.

“The O’Neill Center along with the Adult Daycare Center has been closed since mid March due to the state mandate,” said Executive Director Connie Huntsman. We received word that we would be able to reopen on September 21st, but the Day Center came with alot of restrictions. One of those is that every staff, volunteer and participant has to receive COVID testing every two weeks. That is a difficult thing to accomplish, especially with the participants that come in."

The O’Neill Center has also reopened its senior center.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

