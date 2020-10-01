Parkersburg Utility Board to flush water lines starting Friday night

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Utility Board will begin flushing water lines in the city and surrounding service areas starting at 10 p.m. on Friday.

The work will continue around the clock until it is completed at approximately 3 a.m. on Oct. 4.

Flushing will begin on 19th Street and move northward on Dudley Avenue, and westerly to the Ohio River. Simultaneously, a second crew will begin flushing on 19th Street moving east of Dudley Avenue and south toward the Little Kanawha River. By 11 a.m. Saturday, crews should be starting in the area of City Park and move across the Little Kanawha River to south Parkersburg. Work will continue moving south toward Pettyville.

“Flushing of the water lines is done to remove the buildup of iron and manganese oxides from the lines and to inspect the operation of the fire hydrants in the water distribution system”, said Eric Bennett, the utility board’s manager. “Water line flushing helps to maintain the quality of water provided to the customers of Parkersburg’s water system”.

Some customers may experience a temporary discoloration of the water while the work is taking place.

“It is likely that some brown colored water will enter house connections if water is used at the same time that the flushing is being done in the area,” Bennett said.

Bennett said you should not do laundry when flushing is being done in your area. If laundry becomes stained, it should not be dried. Instead, rewash it with a product formulated to remove iron stains, such as Iron Out or Red Out.

If you experience discolored water, turn on the cold water and allow it to run until the water clears. It is recommended that you don’t use your hot water until you are satisfied the water is running clear.

If you have any questions please call 424-8535.

