Advertisement

Parkersburg Utility Board to flush water lines starting Friday night

The Parkersburg Utility Board will begin flushing its water lines at 10 p.m. Friday.
The Parkersburg Utility Board will begin flushing its water lines at 10 p.m. Friday.(WTAP)
By Dennis Bright
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Utility Board will begin flushing water lines in the city and surrounding service areas starting at 10 p.m. on Friday.

The work will continue around the clock until it is completed at approximately 3 a.m. on Oct. 4.

Flushing will begin on 19th Street and move northward on Dudley Avenue, and westerly to the Ohio River. Simultaneously, a second crew will begin flushing on 19th Street moving east of Dudley Avenue and south toward the Little Kanawha River. By 11 a.m. Saturday, crews should be starting in the area of City Park and move across the Little Kanawha River to south Parkersburg. Work will continue moving south toward Pettyville.

“Flushing of the water lines is done to remove the buildup of iron and manganese oxides from the lines and to inspect the operation of the fire hydrants in the water distribution system”, said Eric Bennett, the utility board’s manager. “Water line flushing helps to maintain the quality of water provided to the customers of Parkersburg’s water system”.

Some customers may experience a temporary discoloration of the water while the work is taking place.

“It is likely that some brown colored water will enter house connections if water is used at the same time that the flushing is being done in the area,” Bennett said.

Bennett said you should not do laundry when flushing is being done in your area. If laundry becomes stained, it should not be dried. Instead, rewash it with a product formulated to remove iron stains, such as Iron Out or Red Out.

If you experience discolored water, turn on the cold water and allow it to run until the water clears. It is recommended that you don’t use your hot water until you are satisfied the water is running clear.

If you have any questions please call 424-8535.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Forecast for October 1st

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

What's Trending, 10/1/20

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
A heartfelt obit for a beloved pup, rescue dogs return to the hospital, and parrots curse up a storm at zoo patrons.

Coronavirus

4 COVID-19 deaths raise West Virginia toll to 354

Updated: 6 minutes ago
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

News

Inspection to result in lane closure on Hi-Carpenter bridge in St. Marys

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Work to take place between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily through Oct. 9.

Latest News

News

Positive COVID case found at Mineral Wells Elementary

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brittany Morgan
Mineral Wells Elementary employee tests positive for COVID-19

News

Williamstown-Marietta bridge inspection to result in lane closure starting Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Work scheduled between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays through Oct. 14

News

Wood County Board of Education discusses re-entry plan

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
The Wood County Board of Education met Wednesday night to discuss possibly updating the schools current re-entry plan.

News

Uptown Athens Halloween party cancelled

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Phyllis Smith
The City of Athens has cancelled the annual uptown Halloween Party originally scheduled for October 31, 2020.

News

O’Neill Center reopening its Adult Day Center on October 5th.

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
The O’Neill Center will be reopening its Adult Day Center on October 5th.

News

Officials warn the public against hanging masks off rearview mirrors

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
While it’s important to keep a mask virtually everywhere, officials say the rearview mirror is not the place for them.