Advertisement

Police in Ukraine investigate death of US Embassy employee

The Embassy confirmed the woman was a U.S. citizen in a statement and said they were “heartbroken” to report her death.
The Embassy confirmed the woman was a U.S. citizen in a statement and said they were “heartbroken” to report her death.(KAIT-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Police in Ukraine are investigating the death of an American woman who worked for the United States Embassy in Kyiv.

The woman was found unconscious with a head injury near the railway tracks in a park not far from the embassy on Wednesday, according to a police statement. She died in a hospital later in the day. A U.S. Embassy ID was found in her belongings.

The Embassy confirmed the woman was a U.S. citizen in a statement and said they were “heartbroken” to report her death. Embassy officials were “working with authorities to determine the circumstances of the death.”

Police said the woman may have been assaulted by a dark-haired, 30-to-40-year-old man wearing black shorts, dark-blue sneakers and a T-shirt.

Artyom Shevchenko, the spokesman for Ukraine’s Interior Ministry, said on Facebook that police were investigating the death as a murder but at the same time had not ruled out an accident.

The woman was wearing sports clothes and headphones, he said.

“The death of such reckless pedestrians as a result of injuries (caused by a) train is not uncommon on the railways,” Shevchenko wrote.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Survey: 1 in 3 parents won’t vaccinate kids for flu

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
An annual flu shot is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for all over the age of 6 months, but many don’t get the vaccine even when there’s no pandemic.

National

Disney announces major layoffs at theme parks due to COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
The layoffs of 28,000 employees will hit the company's parks, experiences and products unit. 67% of those laid off will be part-time workers.

National Politics

Former President Jimmy Carter celebrates 96th birthday

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Former President Jimmy Carter marks his 96th birthday Thursday, the latest milestone for the longest lived of the 44 men to hold the highest American office.

Coronavirus

Push to bring coronavirus vaccines to the poor faces trouble

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By MARIA CHENG and LORI HINNANT
In one of the biggest obstacles, rich countries have locked up most of the world’s potential vaccine supply through 2021, and the U.S. and others have refused to join the project, called Covax.

National

Judge approves $800M Las Vegas shooting settlement

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The action makes final a deal announced earlier this month and settles dozens of lawsuits on the eve of the third anniversary of the shooting that killed 58 people and injured more than 850.

Latest News

National

Airlines brace for furloughs, job cuts

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
Unless a last-minute deal is reached in Washington D.C., the airline industry may soon see a lot of job cuts.

National

Suspect in ambush of Calif. deputies charged with attempted murder

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
Prosecutors say if he is convicted as charged, the suspect faces a possible maximum life sentence in state prison.

National

‘He lived the very best life’: Beloved dog honored with moving obituary

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WHNS Staff
Charlie's favorite activities were “walking, stick collecting, swimming, smiling and snoozing.” His final months were filled with as much joy and as much spoiling as possible.

National

After golden retriever dies, owner remembers him with obituary

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
Charlie's favorite activities were “walking, stick collecting, swimming, smiling and snoozing.” His final months were filled with as much joy and as much spoiling as possible.

National

GRAPHIC: Hogtied Black woman begged for help in police cruiser, video shows

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Aurora police officer was fired over the incident but is fighting to win his job back.