Positive COVID case found at Mineral Wells Elementary

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department has confirmed a positive coronavirus test at Mineral Wells Elementary School on Thursday Morning.

According to the Wood County Schools Coordinator of Communications Michael Erb, the positive test came from an employee of the school.

The health department is conducting contact tracing with the school to make sure everyone who may have been exposed is notified and can take the proper precautions to contain any potential spread.

Mineral Wells Elementary is remaining open on the blended learning model put in place by Wood County Schools.

