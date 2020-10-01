Route 31 crash sends two to hospital

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -

Police say a single car crash this afternoon on Route 31, or Deerwalk Highway, in Waverly, sent two to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle was heading southbound when they lost control going around a sharp turn, causing the vehicle to spin 180 degrees and land upside down.

We will post more details on this story as we receive them.

