PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -

This week’s Student Athlete is Kendal Mader, a senior soccer and tennis player for Parkersburg South High School.

She has a 4.2 GPA and is already taking some college courses.

Being a senior, she is a role model for her teammates and is considered the “mom” of the squad.

