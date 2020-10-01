Uptown Athens Halloween party cancelled

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) -The City of Athens has cancelled the annual uptown Halloween Party originally scheduled for October 31, 2020.

Both Athens and Ohio University police are actively enforcing Ohio Department of Health orders limiting gatherings and requiring facial coverings throughout the city—both on and off campus. Isolation orders issued to COVID positive individuals by the City/County Health Department are also being enforced. Failure to abide by any of these restrictions is a second degree misdemeanor. As always, nuisance party and noise violations are also being enforced and will continue to be on Halloween Weekend. Finally, Ohio University has implemented several policies that will also apply on Halloween weekend:

University campus parking restrictions will be in place beginning Saturday, October 31 at 7 p.m. through Sunday, November 1 at 7 a.m. During this time, campus lots will close for public parking, and parking access will only be provided to faculty/staff and currently enrolled students who hold an active/valid campus parking permit approved for use through fall semester. Vehicles not displaying a valid Ohio University campus parking permit are subject to violation.

