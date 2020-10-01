Advertisement

Wallet returned to Mineral Wells woman

Wallet
Wallet(Zach Shrivers)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINERAL WELLS, W.Va (WTAP) - A Mineral Wells woman is rejoicing after a Good Samaritan returned her lost wallet.

Rachel Smith was leaving an area gas station when she did something anybody can do; she left her wallet on top of her car and drove away.

Once she realized she was missing her wallet and all the important items inside, she became frantic and circled back to the station hoping to find her lost items. With no luck, she took to Facebook, where a man pointed her to another post made by a woman who had recently found a wallet.

The two women connected and the lost wallet was returned.

“My biggest fear was that somebody was just going to take it and not return it and I was just like great,” said Smith. "She really did save the day finding my wallet. I was able to go to the grocery store that night and pick up the rest of the food I needed for dinner and it was really good.

Smith says she can’t remember the Good Samaritan’s name, but she’s very thankful for help.

