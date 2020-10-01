Williamstown-Marietta bridge inspection to result in lane closure starting Monday

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - One lane of the Williamstown-Marietta bridge will be closed starting Monday while workers conduct an inspection of the span, the West Virginia Division of Highways said.

The single lane closure will be in place between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays through Oct. 14.

Traffic will be restricted to one lane, and no major delays are expected.

Motorists are asked to reduce their speed, follow the direction of all traffic-control devices and to use caution while traveling through the work zone.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change or extend the schedule, the DOH said.

