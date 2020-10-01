Advertisement

Williamstown teen earns Congressional Award Gold Medal

Congressional Award Gold Medal
Congressional Award Gold Medal(Zach Shrivers)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -A Williamstown teenager is among 478 young people to receive one of the nation’s highest youth honors this year.

Lauren Sexton recently won a Congressional Gold Medal for her community service.

The homeschooled senior has logged over 1500 hours of community service. She and her sister, who earned the same Congressional honor a few years ago, started their own service group that tours nursing homes to perform music and comedy.

Sexton says she loves to play music and learn new instruments, so it’s a great environment for her to serve her community.

“It’s really awesome to be able to do something that I really enjoy and share that joy with other people while making a difference,” said Sexton.

On top of that, she has volunteered at area hospitals, food pantries and more.

If you want to know more about Sexton, tune in to WTAP in the coming weeks as we hear more from her in our This Is Home segment.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Route 31 crash sends two to hospital

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Jesse Wharff
A single car crash resulted in two non-life threatening injuries

Coronavirus

Ohio reports 13 deaths, 1,327 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

News

UPDATE: Officials confirm 2nd COVID-19 case at Martin Elementary

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dennis Bright
There no word on whether the person is a student or an employee

News

Blennerhassett Island hosting “Pioneers Heading West” demonstration

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
The island will be hosting a “Pioneers Heading West" demonstration from October 2nd-4th from 11am until 4:30pm.

Latest News

News

Wood County teacher was a finalist for West Virginia Teacher of the Year award

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
Lisa Smith was one of the finalists for the West Virginia Teacher of the Year award.

News

Wallet returned to Mineral Wells woman

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
After losing her wallet, a Mineral Wells woman took to Facebook in search of her missing billfold.

News

Bendedict Road bridge to be closed for replacement

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Work to begin Oct. 13; expected to take four weeks, engineer's office says

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on the presidential debate

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Candidate Salango returns to Wood County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Candidate for governor Salango takes bus tour to area

News

Commission approves Lubeck water and sewer rate hikes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Lubeck water and sewer rate hike approved