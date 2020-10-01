Williamstown teen earns Congressional Award Gold Medal

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -A Williamstown teenager is among 478 young people to receive one of the nation’s highest youth honors this year.

Lauren Sexton recently won a Congressional Gold Medal for her community service.

The homeschooled senior has logged over 1500 hours of community service. She and her sister, who earned the same Congressional honor a few years ago, started their own service group that tours nursing homes to perform music and comedy.

Sexton says she loves to play music and learn new instruments, so it’s a great environment for her to serve her community.

“It’s really awesome to be able to do something that I really enjoy and share that joy with other people while making a difference,” said Sexton.

On top of that, she has volunteered at area hospitals, food pantries and more.

If you want to know more about Sexton, tune in to WTAP in the coming weeks as we hear more from her in our This Is Home segment.

