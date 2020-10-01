Advertisement

Wood County Board of Education discusses re-entry plan

(WTAP)
By Hannah Stutler
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Wood County Board of Education met Wednesday night to discuss possibly updating the schools current re-entry plan.

The school district is currently on a blended learning schedule with students attending class on campus two days a week and remotely three days a week.

During the meeting superintendent William Hosaflook gave his recommendation to the school board regarding updating the re-entry plan.

Superintendent Hosaflook said that after talking with many parents across the district, he recommends that the school board give parents a choice of either four days a week in person learning or staying on the blended learning schedule.

The board voted 4-1 to make no changes to the current plan, but will revisit it at the boards last meeting in October.

