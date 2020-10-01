Advertisement

Wood County teacher was a finalist for West Virginia Teacher of the Year award

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - One Wood County Educator was a finalist for this year’s West Virginia Teacher of the Year award.

Lisa Smith is a teacher at Blennerhassett Elementary School.

She has been a teacher for 23 years and has been with the elementary school for the past 13 years.

She currently leads the schools S.T.E.A.M program. S.T.E.A.M. stands for science, technology, engineering, art and math.

Smith is grateful to have been nominated for this award.

“I was actually in a training when they called me and I was shocked that I was a finalist,” said Smith. “I work with amazing educators everyday who go above and beyond to do what best for students. I’m honored to represent Wood County Schools as a finalist for teacher of the year.”

As a finalist, Smith was able to collaborate with the other finalists of the award and with state superintendent Clayton Burch.

