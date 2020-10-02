Angel Tree now requires appointments

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Although fall has just begun it’s not too early to think about Christmas.

The Salvation Army posts in Marietta and Parkersburg say this year that the angel tree program is by appointment because of the pandemic.

Slots are filling up fast.

If you’re worried about getting presents under the tree for your kids, it might be time to consider the Angel Tree program. How it works is you give a short Christmas list to the Salvation Army and donors try their best to buy what your child wants. There are several documents that you need to turn in, which the Salvation Army can let you know about over the phone. You must be a low-income family to qualify.

The Parkersburg Salvation Army has appointments open October fifth through the ninth -- although it’s possible this will be extended -- and will be open to calls Next week the Marietta location will start appointments on the twelfth.

Major Carey Richmond showed us measures her location has to keep everyone safe.

“We have screen guards in place here so that our clients will come in and feel comfortable and not worry about passing anything along that way. and we’re also limiting how many are here.”

Social distancing will also be put in place.

The Marietta location is serving children 16 and under while the Parkersburg location is serving kids 12 and under.

If you live in Washington county and want to make an appointment, call the Marietta location at at 740-373-4043.

If you live in Wood or Pleasants county, call the Parkersburg location at 304-485-4529.

