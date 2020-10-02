Arrests made after chase with Parkersburg Police

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two men are behind bars following a high speed chase with Parkersburg Police.

Police Chief Joe Martin says officers stopped a vehicle near Virginia Avenue and Latrobe Street, as police believed it to have been stolen earlier in the week.

As an officer approached the vehicle, the driver, now identified as Ronnie Rush, took off.

Rush led police on what Martin describes as a “lengthy” chase. At one point, Wood County Sheriff’s Deputies and West Virginia State Police joined the pursuit.

The chase continued outside of city limits as Rush led authorities east on Staunton Turnpike, though he later returned to the area of Camden Street. That’s where Martin says the chase came to a close in a single vehicle wreck.

Rush then took off on foot, but was quickly apprehended.

He is facing two felony charges; fleeing causing injury and transferring or receiving stolen property.

Travis Wineman, 20, was identified as Rush’s passenger. He was taken into custody on unrelated warrants.

Both men are awaiting arraignment in Wood County Magistrate Court.

