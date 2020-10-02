Advertisement

Arrests made after chase with Parkersburg Police

Ronnie Rush
Ronnie Rush(Parkersburg Police)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two men are behind bars following a high speed chase with Parkersburg Police.

Police Chief Joe Martin says officers stopped a vehicle near Virginia Avenue and Latrobe Street, as police believed it to have been stolen earlier in the week.

As an officer approached the vehicle, the driver, now identified as Ronnie Rush, took off.

Rush led police on what Martin describes as a “lengthy” chase. At one point, Wood County Sheriff’s Deputies and West Virginia State Police joined the pursuit.

The chase continued outside of city limits as Rush led authorities east on Staunton Turnpike, though he later returned to the area of Camden Street. That’s where Martin says the chase came to a close in a single vehicle wreck.

Rush then took off on foot, but was quickly apprehended.

He is facing two felony charges; fleeing causing injury and transferring or receiving stolen property.

Travis Wineman, 20, was identified as Rush’s passenger. He was taken into custody on unrelated warrants.

Both men are awaiting arraignment in Wood County Magistrate Court.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Alert Bar

Football Frenzy: Williamstown vs. St. Mary’s - Watch Live

Updated: 13 minutes ago
WTAP is streaming high school football live. Click here to watch.

News

Homebuilders say demand high, materials supply low

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Homebuilding strong, but supplies lag

News

Governors say president’s positive test a reminder

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Governors offer prayers for presdient, first lady

Coronavirus

UPDATE: West Virginia reports 1 COVID-19 death, 283 new cases on Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

Latest News

News

Paving project on U.S. 50 beginning Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
West Virginia Division of Highways announces closure on U.S. 50, on and off ramps from Marrtown to Ohio River, beginning on Tuesday, October 6 2020, according to Mike Foley, District Three Construction Engineer.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Ohio reports uptick in COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations, ICU admissions

Updated: 2 hours ago
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

News

Positive COVID-19 case confirmed at Roane County High School

Updated: 2 hours ago
According to the Mid-Ohio Valley Heath Department, one positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Roane County High School on Friday, October 2.

News

Daybreak Trivia Winners, September 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
A list of trivia winners for the month of September, as well as information on how you can become eligible to win prizes.

News

Forecast for October 2nd

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Bridge Day will be held virtually this year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Bridge Day will be held virtually this year on Oct. 17. The event will take place on Facebook during the normal Bridge Day time frame of 9 am to 3 pm, announced the Bridge Day Commission today.