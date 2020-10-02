Bridge closure planned in Warren Township

WARREN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTAP) - According to Roger Wright, Washington County Engineer, the Benedict Bridge, located in Warren Township on T-29, Benedict Road, will be closed by the Washington County Engineers Office on October 13 for bridge replacement. Work is scheduled to last approximately four weeks.

Those with additional questions are asked to call the Washington County Engineer’s Office at (740) 376-7430.

