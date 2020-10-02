Advertisement

Bridge Day will be held virtually this year

Bridge Day
Bridge Day(Bridge Pay Commission)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW RIVER GORGE, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridge Day will be held virtually this year on Oct. 17. The event will take place on Facebook during the normal Bridge Day time frame of 9 am to 3 pm, announced the Bridge Day Commission today.

Bridge Day is West Virginia’s largest single-day festival and one of the largest extreme sports events in the world. Held annually every third Saturday in October on the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayette County, West Virginia, this is the only day each year thousands of spectators can walk across the bridge and watch as BASE jumpers get their chance to fly 876 feet into the Gorge below and rappellers ascend and descend from the catwalk.

“Although we are disappointed that we can’t hold Bridge Day in-person this year, we are excited to be able to celebrate Bridge Day in a unique way while staying safe during this time,” said Bridge Day Commission Chair Becky Sullivan. “We know that this festival is deeply cherished throughout the state, and we hope supporters of the festival will join us from home this year and share their favorite Bridge Day memories via social media.”

The commission says that Virtual Bridge Day will consist of special videos premiering on Bridge Day’s Facebook page. The videos will be produced and sponsored by Digital Relativity of Fayetteville, which will include interviews with people involved in the event as well as historical facts, tourism information and more. There will be opportunities to interact on social media for chances to win Bridge Day merchandise, as well as a virtual raffle, with prizes that will be awarded throughout the day.

“Bridge Day fans can expect to see great prizes as part of our raffle, including overnight stays in the New River Gorge during Bridge Day weekend 2021; rafting, ziplining and other outdoor activity trips; gift cards to local businesses and more,” Sullivan added. “We want to thank our New River Gorge community for coming together to make this raffle possible. Prizes for the Virtual Bridge Day raffle were donated by local businesses and organizations, and each prize package has a value of at least $500. Bridge Day has always been special to this area, and we hope to maintain excitement around the event as we celebrate virtually.”

The virtual raffle prize details can be found and tickets can be purchased now on officialbridgeday.com. Prize packs will be given away from 9 am to 3 pm during the event. The proceeds of the raffle will go towards Bridge Day 2021. Follow Bridge Day on Facebook @bridgedaywv for updates regarding the virtual event.

The WV Legislature established the New River Gorge Bridge Day Commission to sanction, coordinate and promulgate rules and regulations for the annual event. The NRGBD Commission is composed of representatives from the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Fayette County Commission, WV State Police, Town of Fayetteville, WV Division of Highways. In recent years, the Bridge Day Commission has added advisory positions from the National Park Service, the BASE, Rappel and Vendor communities.

