Fall leaf pick-up schedule announced in Athens

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - The City of Athens is announcing the annual fall leaf pick up schedule. The City will be divided into three areas to vacuum the leaves with the City’s leaf machines. The pickup is scheduled to begin in area one on October 12th - 16th, area two from October 19 – 23, and area three October 26 – 30. The sweeping will be repeated in order with area one November 2 – 6, area two November 9 – 13, and area three November 16 – 20. The last round will be area one November 23 – 25, area two November 30 – December 4, and area three December 7 - 11. There will be a final sweep December 14 – 18. Residents may access the city’s website to view the map of the areas by going to www.ci.athens.oh.us. Loose leaves raked to the curb will be collected free of charge.

Bagged leaves will be picked up under the city’s standard yard waste collection program. They must purchase a stamped bag for the yard waste to be picked up. Stamped bags may be purchased for $1.50 each in the Utilities Billing Office, Athens Community Center, or the Engineering and Public Works Office. Citizens should call 740-592-3343 to schedule a pickup for bagged leaves and yard waste. Pickups occur on Tuesdays and Fridays. For information or inquiries, residents are asked to call Engineering and Public Works at 740-593-7636

