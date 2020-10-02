Advertisement

Four arrested on drug trafficking charges in Washington County

Drug trafficking
Drug trafficking(Zach Shrivers)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington County authorities arrested four men in New Matamoras on felony drug trafficking charges on Thursday.

Members of the Washington County Monroe Morgan Noble Major Crimes Task Force executing a search warrant in the 1200 block of Williamson Avenue found William McFall, Carlton Bennett, Gavin Earley, and Zackariah Earley around a kitchen table. Underneath the table were two bags of methamphetamine weighing more than 48 grams combined. Gavin Earley also had a little more than a gram on his person.

Around the men were other drugs and paraphernalia, including marijuana, pills, a scale and a .22 revolver.

McFall has a previous felony drug charge from 1999, making him ineligible to own a firearm. He is charged with second degree felony trafficking in drugs, and third degree felony having weapons under disability.

Authorities also found more than 57 grams of meth in a gun safe in the residence, making the amount of meth in the home well-above 100 grams.

Bennett, and the Earleys are charged with second degree felony trafficking in drugs.

All four remain in the Washington County jail pending their appearances in Marietta Municipal Court on October 2.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Daybreak Trivia Winners, September 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
A list of trivia winners for the month of September, as well as information on how you can become eligible to win prizes.

News

Forecast for October 2nd

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Bridge closure planned in Warren Township

Updated: 1 hour ago
According to Roger Wright, Washington County Engineer, the Benedict Bridge, located in Warren Township on T-29, Benedict Road, will be closed by the Washington County Engineers Office on October 13 for bridge replacement. Work is scheduled to last approximately four weeks.

News

WTAP to televise Williamstown vs. St. Marys matchup

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Wharton
The Williamstown and St. Marys rivalry is renewed Friday and you will be able to watch the action live on WTAP's MeTV channel.

Latest News

News

Marietta College kick starts art career by winning business competition

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Student decides to pursue art after a a trip abroad and a nudge in the right direction from a business professor.

News

Route 31 crash sends two to hospital

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jesse Wharff
A single car crash resulted in two non-life threatening injuries

Coronavirus

Ohio reports 13 deaths, 1,327 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Updated: 17 hours ago
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

News

UPDATE: Officials confirm 2nd COVID-19 case at Martin Elementary

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
There no word on whether the person is a student or an employee

News

Blennerhassett Island hosting “Pioneers Heading West” demonstration

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
The island will be hosting a “Pioneers Heading West" demonstration from October 2nd-4th from 11am until 4:30pm.

News

Williamstown teen earns Congressional Award Gold Medal

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
A Williamstown teen earns one of the nation's highest youth honors.