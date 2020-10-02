Four arrested on drug trafficking charges in Washington County

NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington County authorities arrested four men in New Matamoras on felony drug trafficking charges on Thursday.

Members of the Washington County Monroe Morgan Noble Major Crimes Task Force executing a search warrant in the 1200 block of Williamson Avenue found William McFall, Carlton Bennett, Gavin Earley, and Zackariah Earley around a kitchen table. Underneath the table were two bags of methamphetamine weighing more than 48 grams combined. Gavin Earley also had a little more than a gram on his person.

Around the men were other drugs and paraphernalia, including marijuana, pills, a scale and a .22 revolver.

McFall has a previous felony drug charge from 1999, making him ineligible to own a firearm. He is charged with second degree felony trafficking in drugs, and third degree felony having weapons under disability.

Authorities also found more than 57 grams of meth in a gun safe in the residence, making the amount of meth in the home well-above 100 grams.

Bennett, and the Earleys are charged with second degree felony trafficking in drugs.

All four remain in the Washington County jail pending their appearances in Marietta Municipal Court on October 2.

