Governors say president’s positive test a reminder

CHARLESTON, W.Va., COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Governors of both West Virginia and Ohio were quick to react to news President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus overnight, after contact with an aide who also tested positive.

Both Governor Jim Justice of West Virginia and Governor Mike DeWine of Ohio reacted during separate briefings Friday; DeWine’s being a rare Friday briefing.

Governor Justice began his remarks with a prayer for the Trumps.

“And I know our president as Donald," said Justice, who often speaks of his friendship with the Trump family. "But Donald J. Trump and his beautiful wife, Melania, have now been tested positive for this dreaded disease and this dreaded killer.”

Justice went on to note the state’s largest county, Kanawha County, has lowered its level on the state’s COVID-19 map from orange to gold. The governor said it’s a result of increased testing in that county.

He said more than 2,000 tests recently were conducted, with 85 people testing positive.

DeWine, while noting Ohio’s numbers have increased in the past week, said the news reminds people of the need to take precautions.

“I think this is a powerful reminder to us that we have to do the basic things. We have to wear a mask, we have to social distance, we have to be careful, we have to avoid big crowds.”

In the past week, the president made two campaign stops in Ohio, and took part Tuesday in the first presidential debate, held in Cleveland.

As a precaution, both Governor DeWine and Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted took COVID-19 tests, with results pending as of Friday afternoon.

This past summer, DeWine tested positive just before a Trump rally in Ohio. A subsequent test, after he returned to Columbus was negative, as was a third test.

