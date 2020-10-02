Advertisement

Governors say president’s positive test a reminder

Offer prayers for President Trump, First Lady
(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va., COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Governors of both West Virginia and Ohio were quick to react to news President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus overnight, after contact with an aide who also tested positive.

Both Governor Jim Justice of West Virginia and Governor Mike DeWine of Ohio reacted during separate briefings Friday; DeWine’s being a rare Friday briefing.

Governor Justice began his remarks with a prayer for the Trumps.

“And I know our president as Donald," said Justice, who often speaks of his friendship with the Trump family. "But Donald J. Trump and his beautiful wife, Melania, have now been tested positive for this dreaded disease and this dreaded killer.”

Justice went on to note the state’s largest county, Kanawha County, has lowered its level on the state’s COVID-19 map from orange to gold. The governor said it’s a result of increased testing in that county.

He said more than 2,000 tests recently were conducted, with 85 people testing positive.

DeWine, while noting Ohio’s numbers have increased in the past week, said the news reminds people of the need to take precautions.

“I think this is a powerful reminder to us that we have to do the basic things. We have to wear a mask, we have to social distance, we have to be careful, we have to avoid big crowds.”

In the past week, the president made two campaign stops in Ohio, and took part Tuesday in the first presidential debate, held in Cleveland.

As a precaution, both Governor DeWine and Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted took COVID-19 tests, with results pending as of Friday afternoon.

This past summer, DeWine tested positive just before a Trump rally in Ohio. A subsequent test, after he returned to Columbus was negative, as was a third test.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Alert Bar

Football Frenzy: Williamstown vs. St. Mary’s - Watch Live

Updated: 15 minutes ago
WTAP is streaming high school football live. Click here to watch.

News

Arrests made after chase with Parkersburg Police

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Two men are arrested following a high speed chase with Parkersburg Police.

News

Homebuilders say demand high, materials supply low

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Homebuilding strong, but supplies lag

Coronavirus

UPDATE: West Virginia reports 1 COVID-19 death, 283 new cases on Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

Latest News

News

Paving project on U.S. 50 beginning Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
West Virginia Division of Highways announces closure on U.S. 50, on and off ramps from Marrtown to Ohio River, beginning on Tuesday, October 6 2020, according to Mike Foley, District Three Construction Engineer.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Ohio reports uptick in COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations, ICU admissions

Updated: 2 hours ago
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

News

Positive COVID-19 case confirmed at Roane County High School

Updated: 2 hours ago
According to the Mid-Ohio Valley Heath Department, one positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Roane County High School on Friday, October 2.

News

Daybreak Trivia Winners, September 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
A list of trivia winners for the month of September, as well as information on how you can become eligible to win prizes.

News

Forecast for October 2nd

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Bridge Day will be held virtually this year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Bridge Day will be held virtually this year on Oct. 17. The event will take place on Facebook during the normal Bridge Day time frame of 9 am to 3 pm, announced the Bridge Day Commission today.