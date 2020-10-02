Advertisement

Homebuilders say demand high, materials supply low

Homebuilders Association meets in Marietta
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - COVID-19 hasn’t affected demand for newly-built homes in West Virginia and southeast Ohio.

But there is a supply problem. It involves the materials needed to build those homes.

That was among the topics discussed during the first day of the Homebuilders Association of West Virginia’s annual meeting at Marietta’s Lafayette Hotel.

The president of the association, Kent Pauley, says the problem in building new homes is finding lumber and supplies, due to the lack of material production resulting from the shutdown of the economy during the spring.

Since home building was considered an essential business, it continued during the spring as other “non-essential” businesses were shut down.

But production plants, which were idled, were not able to keep up with the demand-even after they reopened.

“So we kept on building and working, and what we did is we used up the inventory," Pauley says. "And as the plants came back on, they came on slowly because of social distancing and meeting those kind of requirements, that they’re just now getting up to full production, and they can’t keep up with the demand.”

Pauley says things are starting to turn around. He hopes, with demand for new homes continuing, suppliers can build up their inventories during the winter.

The association’s meetings continue through Saturday, with West Virginia’s third district congresswoman, Carol Miller, addressing the group Saturday night.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Alert Bar

Football Frenzy: Williamstown vs. St. Mary’s - Watch Live

Updated: 15 minutes ago
WTAP is streaming high school football live. Click here to watch.

News

Arrests made after chase with Parkersburg Police

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Two men are arrested following a high speed chase with Parkersburg Police.

News

Governors say president’s positive test a reminder

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Governors offer prayers for presdient, first lady

Coronavirus

UPDATE: West Virginia reports 1 COVID-19 death, 283 new cases on Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

Latest News

News

Paving project on U.S. 50 beginning Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
West Virginia Division of Highways announces closure on U.S. 50, on and off ramps from Marrtown to Ohio River, beginning on Tuesday, October 6 2020, according to Mike Foley, District Three Construction Engineer.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Ohio reports uptick in COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations, ICU admissions

Updated: 2 hours ago
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

News

Positive COVID-19 case confirmed at Roane County High School

Updated: 2 hours ago
According to the Mid-Ohio Valley Heath Department, one positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Roane County High School on Friday, October 2.

News

Daybreak Trivia Winners, September 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
A list of trivia winners for the month of September, as well as information on how you can become eligible to win prizes.

News

Forecast for October 2nd

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Bridge Day will be held virtually this year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Bridge Day will be held virtually this year on Oct. 17. The event will take place on Facebook during the normal Bridge Day time frame of 9 am to 3 pm, announced the Bridge Day Commission today.