Homebuilders say demand high, materials supply low

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - COVID-19 hasn’t affected demand for newly-built homes in West Virginia and southeast Ohio.

But there is a supply problem. It involves the materials needed to build those homes.

That was among the topics discussed during the first day of the Homebuilders Association of West Virginia’s annual meeting at Marietta’s Lafayette Hotel.

The president of the association, Kent Pauley, says the problem in building new homes is finding lumber and supplies, due to the lack of material production resulting from the shutdown of the economy during the spring.

Since home building was considered an essential business, it continued during the spring as other “non-essential” businesses were shut down.

But production plants, which were idled, were not able to keep up with the demand-even after they reopened.

“So we kept on building and working, and what we did is we used up the inventory," Pauley says. "And as the plants came back on, they came on slowly because of social distancing and meeting those kind of requirements, that they’re just now getting up to full production, and they can’t keep up with the demand.”

Pauley says things are starting to turn around. He hopes, with demand for new homes continuing, suppliers can build up their inventories during the winter.

The association’s meetings continue through Saturday, with West Virginia’s third district congresswoman, Carol Miller, addressing the group Saturday night.

