Obituary: David Lee Curry

David Lee Curry, 65, passed away peacefully after an extended illness on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

Dave was born November 4, 1954, at Sacred Heart Hospital at Richwood, WV, the youngest son of Victor and Mildred (Dempsey) Curry. He loved to hunt, fish, camp, and be surrounded by his friends and family whom he loved dearly.

Dave graduated from Cowen High School in 1973 and went on to become the plant manager at RPR Industries where he retired after 42 years. He was very active in the community where he served as assistant Scoutmaster of Troop #39 in Grantsville for several years. He enjoyed spending time with his church family from Kanawha Drive Baptist Church, where he was a member and loved to visit long term care centers where he spread the word of God and sang hymns for the residents.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Dot Curry, daughter Carol (Rich) Jones, son Joey (Cathy) Curry, grandchildren Richie (Ashley) Jones and Katie Curry, brother Larry (Bertha) Curry and several nieces and nephews. He will be loved and missed by all.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, Sunday, October 4, 2020, at 2:00 pm with Pastor Donnie Stout officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment will be in Funk Cemetery.

