Obituary: Elizabeth Ann Bailey

Elizabeth Ann Bailey, 75 of Parkersburg, passed away October 1, 2020 at her residence. She was born May 28, 1945 in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Arthur and Mildred (Joy) Waybright.

Mrs. Bailey was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandkids.

Surviving are her children: Ellen Logston of Rockport, Teliesa Mann of Scott Depot, WV, Mike Jones of Parkersburg, Pam Milam of Cleveland, TN, Dave Bailey of Newark and Regina Bailey of Parkersburg, two siblings: Arthur “Buster” Waybright Jr. and Ruth Hamrick, both of Parkersburg.

She also leaves behind 17 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and her best buddy Angel.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ancil Bailey and two daughters: Kathy Martin and Tina Jones.

Funeral services will be Sunday 1:30PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Troy Derenberger officiating. Interment will follow in the Shiloh Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday 11 to 1:30.

