Obituary: Marian Bruns Webb

Marian Bruns Webb, 95, of Marietta passed away at 8:27 am on October 2, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born September 10, 1925 in Greenville, PA to Ralph Louis and Florence (Peterson) Bruns. She had graduated from Ravenna High School before attending Kent State University where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in English. Marian was an avid reader and loved tennis. Marian was a member of the Marietta Welfare League, Hill-n-Dale Garden Club, and the Betsey Mills Club where she was the last surviving founding member of the Betsey Bookers. She also had volunteered with Meals on Wheels.

On December 27, 1947 she married H. Dale Webb who preceded her in death on February 21, 2006.

Surviving are her children Kathryn Webb of Marietta, David L. Webb (Joni) of Villa Hills, KY, Nancy Hall (Larry) of Marietta, Karen Pettry (Michael) of Fredericksburg, VA and Amy Mitchem (David) of Marietta. Also surviving are 16 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and a brother C. Richard Bruns of Vero Beach, FL.

In addition to her parents and husband, Marian was preceded in death by a brother Robert L. Bruns.

A private celebration of Marian’s life will be held by her family. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Marietta Community Foundation P.O. Box 77, Marietta, OH, 45750.

