Parkersburg mayor candidates to debate on live television

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - In cooperation with the League of Women Voters, WTAP will be broadcasting a live debate between the Democratic and Republican nominees for Mayor of Parkersburg on October 8.

Charmaine Dotson, President of the League of Women Voters of Wood County, says the public can look forward to hearing from incumbent Mayor and Republican candidate Tom Joyce and his Democratic opponent, Sherry Dugan, on a variety of topics.

The subjects of debate could range from responding to the COVID-19 pandemic to street repair to what can be done about dilapidated houses in the area.

In a normal election year, the league likes to host multiple meet and greet events for voters to meet candidates, but the pandemic has pushed them to television.

“Due to the restrictions on meeting places and having people come together, it’s been difficult to do this. So, this was one area where we felt that we could have some impact and so we wanted to maximize the opportunity to get to know the candidates,” said Dotson.

The debate will air Thursday October 8 at 7 p.m. on WIYE (CBS).

