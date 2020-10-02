Advertisement

Parkersburg mayor candidates to debate on live television

By Zach Shrivers
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - In cooperation with the League of Women Voters, WTAP will be broadcasting a live debate between the Democratic and Republican nominees for Mayor of Parkersburg on October 8.

Charmaine Dotson, President of the League of Women Voters of Wood County, says the public can look forward to hearing from incumbent Mayor and Republican candidate Tom Joyce and his Democratic opponent, Sherry Dugan, on a variety of topics.

The subjects of debate could range from responding to the COVID-19 pandemic to street repair to what can be done about dilapidated houses in the area.

In a normal election year, the league likes to host multiple meet and greet events for voters to meet candidates, but the pandemic has pushed them to television.

“Due to the restrictions on meeting places and having people come together, it’s been difficult to do this. So, this was one area where we felt that we could have some impact and so we wanted to maximize the opportunity to get to know the candidates,” said Dotson.

The debate will air Thursday October 8 at 7 p.m. on WIYE (CBS).

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 5 - This Is Home: Wood County Educator named finalist for W.Va. Teacher of the Year

Updated: 43 minutes ago

News

Angel Tree now requires appointments

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Salvation Army is now requiring appointments to get help from its Angel Tree program due to COVID.

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Two arrested in Athens County for theft of government property

Updated: 1 hours ago

Alert Bar

Football Frenzy: Williamstown vs. St. Mary’s - Watch Live

Updated: 1 hours ago
WTAP is streaming high school football live. Click here to watch.

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 5 - WTAP to air debate between Parkersburg mayoral candidates

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - New home demand still high but materials in short supply

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Four charged with drug trafficking

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Updated Ohio COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - West Virginia, Ohio governors offer prayers for Trumps

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Arrests made after chase with Parkersburg Police

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Two men are arrested following a chase with Parkersburg Police.