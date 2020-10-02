Paving project on U.S. 50 beginning Tuesday

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va (WTAP) - West Virginia Division of Highways announces closure on U.S. 50, on and off ramps from Marrtown to Ohio River, beginning on Tuesday, October 6 2020, according to Mike Foley, District Three Construction Engineer.

Kelly Paving will be resurfacing U.S. 50, on and off ramps from Marrtown to Ohio River; more specifically:

Westbound ramps one at a time October 6 and 7, various times.

Eastbound ramps one at a time October 8 and 9, various times.

Crews will be working between the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. each day. Motorists are asked to plan ahead and must utilize alternate routes during this time.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

