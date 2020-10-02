Positive COVID-19 case confirmed at Roane County High School

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - According to the Mid-Ohio Valley Heath Department, one positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Roane County High School on Friday, October 2.

The school’s football game against North Marion High School, scheduled for Friday night, has been canceled.

As a precaution, the school was dismissed early so that high school students could be transported home and buses sanitized prior to elementary and middle school runs. This also provided additional time for contact tracing and precautionary cleaning of the school using specialized sanitizing equipment rated for COVID-19-related cleanings.

As a further precaution, extracurricular activities involving Roane County High School have been canceled or postponed on Friday and into the upcoming weekend.

