Small Business Relief Fund to assist Parkersburg businesses

Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The City of Parkersburg and the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Council have launched a Small Business Relief Fund for businesses in Parkersburg that have been impacted by COVID-19.

The maximum amount businesses may receive is $17,500, and only businesses within city limits, and with fewer than 25 employees, are eligible to apply.

The fund is intended to support businesses that may not have received sufficient assistance from other sources during the pandemic.

“We’re looking to consider if [the businesses] have received other federal support, like the PPP program that was earlier this year. One of the requirements, because it is federal money, is that federal money can’t be used for something other federal funds have been used for,” said Carol Jackson, executive director of the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Council. “Most of them, we’re finding, did not receive enough through the PPP program, so they still have an unmet need, and this program is supposed to help fill the gap,” Jackson added.

Jackson added that the funds will primarily be used to help businesses cover essential expenses, such as rent, utilities, inventory stock, and necessary supplies.

The funding is provided by an award received by the City of Parkersburg through a Community Development block grant.

Applications are being accepted through October 16. They may be submitted by mail, email or in person. Those who would like to receive an application are asked to email ana.ambrose@movrc.org or call (304) 422-4993.

Additional information about applications can be found on the website of the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Council.

