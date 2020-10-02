Titants vs. Steelers game postponed

(NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ The NFL has postponed Sunday’s Pittsburgh Steelers game at Tennessee until later in the season after one additional Titans player and one personnel member tested positive for COVID-19. The announcement Thursday comes one day after the league said it hoped to play the game on Monday or Tuesday. The NFL said a new game date would be announced ``shortly.'' With the two new cases, the Titans' total is now 11: five players and six other organization members. That doesn’t include outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen whose positive result came back last Saturday, preventing him from traveling with Tennessee to Minnesota.

