Titants vs. Steelers game postponed

Pittsburgh’s game with Tennessee pushed back later in the season due to COVID-19 concerns
Tennessee Titans football helmet
Tennessee Titans football helmet(CBS Sports)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ The NFL has postponed Sunday’s Pittsburgh Steelers game at Tennessee until later in the season after one additional Titans player and one personnel member tested positive for COVID-19. The announcement Thursday comes one day after the league said it hoped to play the game on Monday or Tuesday. The NFL said a new game date would be announced ``shortly.'' With the two new cases, the Titans' total is now 11: five players and six other organization members. That doesn’t include outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen whose positive result came back last Saturday, preventing him from traveling with Tennessee to Minnesota.

