WTAP to televise Williamstown vs. St. Marys matchup

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Williamstown and St. Marys rivalry is renewed Friday and you will be able to watch the action live.

WTAP is airing the high school football matchup on our MeTV channel.

The game kicks off at 7:00 P.M. Friday.

You will also be able to see a replay of the game on WOVA Fox Parkersburg at 11:30 P.M. on Friday.

MeTV is digital 26.1 over the air and channel 84 on CAS cable and channel 19 on Suddenlink.

The game broadcast will also be streamed on the WTAP webchannel wtap.com.

The Blue Devils enter the game tied for first place in the class A football ratings with a 4-0 record. The Yellowjackets are ranked number 11 with a 2-1 record. Williamstown’s lone loss was to Ohio small score powerhouse Fort Frye.

