Football Frenzy- Week 6 recap

(WTAP) - Weeks 6 of your Friday night Football Frenzy kicked off with some Class A firepower in the Mid Ohio Valley.

First off in Williamstown, the 11th ranked Yellowjackets used a power of big plays in the first half to knock off the co-number 1 ranked St. Marys Blue Devils 20-14.

Trevor Oates ran for a pair of touchdowns to help the Yellowjackets get back on track with a 3-1 record, while the Blue Devils drops to 4-1

In the other Class A battle, The Doddridge County Bulldogs, also ranked number 1, traveled to 5th ranked Wirt County and overpowered the Tigers 33-7.

4th ranked Bridgeport came to town and overpowered Parkersburg South 56-28.

Parkersburg High faced another highly ranked opponent, falling on the road to 3rd ranked Hurricane 60-36

The Marietta Tigers lose a heart breaker on the road at Ripley 28-26.

The Fort Frye Cadets run the table on a perfect regular season. The Cadets travel to Wheeling and handle the defending W.Va. Class A champion Central Catholic Maroon Nights 33-0.

The Warren Warriors had the offense in high gear, with a 60-13 victory over Fairfield Union.

In an all Washington County showdown, Waterford powered past visiting Belpre 42-7

Gilmer County wins at home, defeating 26-18.

Ritchie County gets back in the win column with a 41-6 win over Ravenswood

For all the scores from Friday night click on the scoreboard link on this page and choose high school football on the drop down.

