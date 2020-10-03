Advertisement

Football Frenzy- Week 6 recap

Highlights and scores from Oct. 6.
Generic football image via MGN
Generic football image via MGN(MGN)
By Jim Wharton, Ryan Wilson and Jesse Wharff
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WTAP) - Weeks 6 of your Friday night Football Frenzy kicked off with some Class A firepower in the Mid Ohio Valley.

First off in Williamstown, the 11th ranked Yellowjackets used a power of big plays in the first half to knock off the co-number 1 ranked St. Marys Blue Devils 20-14.

Trevor Oates ran for a pair of touchdowns to help the Yellowjackets get back on track with a 3-1 record, while the Blue Devils drops to 4-1

In the other Class A battle, The Doddridge County Bulldogs, also ranked number 1, traveled to 5th ranked Wirt County and overpowered the Tigers 33-7.

4th ranked Bridgeport came to town and overpowered Parkersburg South 56-28.

Parkersburg High faced another highly ranked opponent, falling on the road to 3rd ranked Hurricane 60-36

The Marietta Tigers lose a heart breaker on the road at Ripley 28-26.

The Fort Frye Cadets run the table on a perfect regular season. The Cadets travel to Wheeling and handle the defending W.Va. Class A champion Central Catholic Maroon Nights 33-0.

The Warren Warriors had the offense in high gear, with a 60-13 victory over Fairfield Union.

In an all Washington County showdown, Waterford powered past visiting Belpre 42-7

Gilmer County wins at home, defeating 26-18.

Ritchie County gets back in the win column with a 41-6 win over Ravenswood

For all the scores from Friday night click on the scoreboard link on this page and choose high school football on the drop down.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

NFL reschedules Steelers-Titans, Ravens' bye now Week 7

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The Titans' outbreak expanded by two more players testing positive Friday, pushing the team’s total to 14 within the past week.

News

WTAP to televise Williamstown vs. St. Marys matchup

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jim Wharton
The Williamstown and St. Marys rivalry is renewed Friday and you will be able to watch the action live on WTAP's MeTV channel.

Sports

Fall Sports Scoreboard- Oct. 1

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:49 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
Parkersburg South defeats arch rival Parkersburg 3-0 in girls high school soccer

Sports

Braves sweep Reds out of NL playoffs

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:17 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Atlanta completes a 2 game sweep of Cincinnati in their NL Playoff series

Latest News

Sports

Titants vs. Steelers game postponed

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:11 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
This weekend's Tennessee Titans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game has been postponed.

Sports

Student Athlete of the Week: Kendal Mader

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Wilson
Kendal Mader is this week's Student Athlete of the Week

Sports

Braves shade Reds in NL Playoff opener

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:39 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Atlanta takes game one of their National League playoff series 1-0 in 12 innings.

Sports

Fooball Frenzy- Week 6 slate

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:02 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
High school football lineup for Oct. 2, 2020

Sports

WV High School Football ratings- Sept. 29

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 12:03 AM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
West Virginia high school football ratings issued on Sept 29

Sports

Yankees Crush Cleveland

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:15 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
New York overwhelms Cleveland 12-3 in game 1 of their American League playoff series