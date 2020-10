Blennerhassett, W.Va (WTAP) -The Lubeck Public Services District (PSD) has issued a boil advisory for customers in the following areas because of a waterline break.

- Lutz Drive

- Lakewood Circle

- Jewell Road

- Shady Pine Road

- Hayslett Lane

- Terra Rosa Drive

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

