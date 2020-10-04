Advertisement

Candidate for Secretary of State discusses voting issues

Natalie Tennant
Natalie Tennant(Todd Baucher)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Candidate for West Virginia Secretary of State Natalie Tennant discussed voting issues while on a campaign stop in Wood County earlier this week.

Tennant, who has held the office previously, says absentee ballots are completely safe to use.

“It’s a safe and secure method. There are many levels of security,” said Tennant.

She also noted that absentee ballots should be readily available like they were during the spring’s primary election, as West Virginia has seen many more coronavirus cases and deaths.

Pointing out that the state previously had a longer early-voting timeline, Tennant says early voting should be expanded in West Virginia.

“It should start early, and here’s the reason why. West Virginians are embracing it. West Virginians are embracing absentee voting by the hundreds of thousands and they’re already getting their ballots back in. We have ballots back in from West Virginia [whereas Ohio hasn’t] even started their early voting yet. So, yes, we need to look at that and expand it for the voters,” said Tennant.

The candidate also says drop boxes should be available to voters, especially as the pandemic drags on.

