Coronavirus causes changes to this week’s high school football schedule

PHS football
PHS football(WTAP)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The latest edition of the West Virginia Department of Education’s school-alert-system map has brought changes to the local gridiron schedule.

Originally slated to play Capital High School, Parkersburg South will now be playing Linsly Academy this Friday, as Kanawha County schools are ineligible to play schools in green or yellow counties.

Though Kanawha County schools were previously ineligible to play anyone under their status on the state’s map, this week saw the capital county drop into the gold category, where teams can at least play in-county and schools in other gold counties. However, Capital High School and South Charleston were both slated to play teams in green Wood County.

South Charleston will no longer be playing Parkersburg High School this week. Officials with the Big Reds are still looking for a new opponent for this Friday.

