Crews battling structure fire in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Dispatchers say firefighters are battling a house fire in the 400 block of Maple Street in Marietta Saturday night.

Officials first received a report of smoke in the area around 9:25 p.m. and the house was in flames by the time crews reached the scene. The family that lives in the home is reportedly out. Dispatchers weren’t certain about any pets.

Marietta Police and Fire responded to the scene.

