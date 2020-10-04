Mandt resigns from West Virginia House of Delegates, ends reelection campaign

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to a release from the West Virginia House of Delegates, Delegate John Mandt, R-Cabell, intends to resign from the House of Delegates effective 11:59 p.m. Saturday evening.

“While I have enjoyed my time in public service and thank the people of the 16th District for the opportunity to represent them in the House,” Delegate Mandt said in a statement. “Right now, my focus and priority needs to be on my family and business, and feel it is best at this time to terminate my campaign and make room other individuals to serve the state.”

According to the release, Delegate Mandt contacted House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, earlier Saturday to discuss the events of the past year and week, as well as his upcoming plans for his family and businesses, and concluded at this time the best course of action for his family and business was for him to step away from public office.

“We thank Delegate Mandt for his service in the House of Delegates,” Speaker Hanshaw said in satatement in the release. “Delegate Mandt and I have spoken at length over the past several months. Earlier this year, Delegate Mandt lost his mother and is now spending significant time caring for his father, family and expanding business ventures. After our discussion, Delegate Mandt concluded that at this time it would be best to step away from public service and focus on the priority matters of his personal life.”

The release also says Delegate Mandt said he would deliver copies of his letter of resignation to Speaker Hanshaw and Gov. Jim Justice over the weekend. It will be effective at the end of the day Saturday.

Delegate Hanshaw also released a statement in response to a group text messages that appear to be ties to Delegate Mandt.

“I have seen some of the statements that have been posted to social media and have spoken with Delegate Mandt about them,” Speaker Hanshaw said. “While Delegate Mandt denies having made them, I want to be very clear: I strongly condemn these comments and this type of rhetoric. I don’t care who said it – it’s wrong and I want everyone to know there is no place for hatred or bigotry in our state, our political discourse or the West Virginia House of Delegates.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.