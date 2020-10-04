MOVHD: COVID-19 case confirmed at Blennerhassett Elementary

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department has identified a positive case of COVID-19 at Blennerhassett Elementary School. Officials say they are not releasing whether the infected person is a student or a staff member at this time.

A spokesman for Wood County Schools said Blennerhassett Elementary will remain open, but the school will also be working with the MOVHD to contact anyone who may have come into contact with the infected individual.

According to a news release, the MOVHD conducts an investigation into each positive case to identify and notify anyone who may have come into close contact with the confirmed case.

“If there is a chance that you, or your child, may have been exposed and the health department can trace that activity to you, you will be notified,” the news release said.

The health department will also notify Wood County Schools if a student or employee is quarantined.

